Peterborough care workers charged with ill treatment and neglect of 85-year-old woman

Two Peterborough care workers are due to appear in court charged with the ill treatment and neglect of an elderly woman in their care.

Married couple Maurice and Deborah Campbell, both of Illston Place, Peterborough, are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (September 28).

Maurice, 56, and Deborah, 57, are both charged with ill-treating and wilfully neglecting an 85-year-old woman at her Peterborough home between March 30 and May 10 this year.