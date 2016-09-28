Peterborough Care worker assaulted bed-bound 85-year-old dementia sufferer in her own home

Two Peterborough care workers have today pleaded guilty to mistreating and neglecting an 85-year-old woman in their care.

Married couple Maurice and Deborah Campbell, both of Illston Place, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (September 28).

Maurice, 56, and Deborah, 57, both pleaded guilty to ill-treating and wilfully neglecting an 85-year-old woman at her Peterborough home between March 30 and May 10 this year.

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, said the victim was bed bound and suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia. The defendants had been caring for the woman for a period of time, making four visits a day.

Mr Beaumont said: “The members of the victim’s family installed CCTV cameras in the bedroom because the defendants were going on holiday, and new carers were coming in.

“Later they inspected the room, and found food smashed on the radiator.

“They decided to examine the CCTV, and found Maurice assaulted the lady, and also she was verbally abused over a period of time.

“There as twisting of the wrist and fingers, he put his weight on her stomach while she was drinking, rammed an object into her mouth to make her take tablets, and slapped her across the head.

“Deborah Campbell was present, and made no attempt to intervene, and also added her own verbal abuse.”

The court was told neither defendant had any previous convictions.

The defence made no submissions.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said: “The allegations I’ve heard are extremely serious and not withstanding the guilty pleas, in my view the sentence will be greater than I can impose.

“You are committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing.”

They have been given bail to appear at Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing at a date to be fixed.