Peterborough business to face court hearing over alleged misleading and aggressive trading

Directors and a number of traders at a Peterborough business will appear in court charged with misleading and aggressive trading.

A number of traders at Life Comfort Products, based in Papyrus Road, Peterborough have been charged over trading practices between 2015 and 2017.

The family-run company, which was established in the city in 2009 sells recliner chairs and adjustable beds. It trades across central, eastern and northern England.

A hearing was held at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday, but was adjourned until Wednesday, August 16.

No pleas were taken during the short hearing.

In total 11 traders and two directors face charges, as well as the company itself.

The 13 people include Jacqueline Turner and Geoffrey Turner, who are named in the charges as directors.

They are charged with carrying on business of company with intent to defraud creditors/for other fraudulent purpose and trader knowingly/recklessly engaging in a commercial practice - unfair trading regulations.

The 11 others are charged with being a trader engaging in a commercial practice which is a misleading action containing false information and/or trader engaging in a commercial practice which was aggressive.

The charges allege some of the traders ignored no cold calling stickers, writing out cheques for vulnerable people and putting pressure on vulnerable, elderly customers.

The people facing charges are from the Peterborough area, and from further afield including Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Yorkshire, the West Midlands, Luton and Liverpool.

The company itself faces a charge of trader knowingly/recklessly engaging in a commercial practice - unfair trading regulations.

The next scheduled court hearing will take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.