Peterborough burglar jailed for using stolen bank card for contactless purchases

A man burgled a Peterborough home and then used a stolen bank card to make contactless purchases.

But Scott Ellis had been caught on CCTV using the card at the Spar shop in Welland Road and the Mini Mart in Scalford Drive, Peterborough, and a member of the public called police following a public appeal.

CCTV of Scott Ellis

Ellis (31) had got into a flat in Mendip Grove, Peterborough, via a kitchen window on the afternoon of February 18 and stolen the bank card, a small amount of jewellery, a bottle of whisky, perfume and aftershave.

He then went and used the card at three shops that evening, making contactless purchases totalling about £38.

Ellis, of Nicholls Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and made no comment in interview.

However, he’d left a footwear mark where he’d climbed into the property and was wearing the same trainers when he used the card and when he was arrested.

Ellis was due to face trial but pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 30) and was jailed for 28 months for burglary and six month for fraud, to run concurrently.

DC Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Ellis is a repeat offender and homes will be more secure with him behind bars.

“The CCTV images were released on the Policing Peterborough Facebook page and Ellis was arrested thanks to the information we received.”