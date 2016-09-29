Peterborough burglar jailed for two and a half years

A Peterborough burglar who took cars from a home - before returning them to the home after stealing a laptop from the vehicle - has been locked up for two and a half years.

Paul Wright, (20), entered the property in Castel Way, Folksworth on the evening of September 19 2015 and stole a handbag and car keys.

The car keys were then used to take two vehicles from the driveway which were then driven around Peterborough for a number of hours before being returned. A laptop and fuel was also stolen from both vehicles. Forensic evidence linked Wright to one of the vehicles.

Wright, of Lessingham, pleaded not guilty to dwelling burglary, aggravated taking without consent, taking without consent and two counts of theft. Yesterday (September 28), following a two day trial at Huntingdon Crown Court he was found guilty of all charges.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Wright was given a sentence of two years six months for burglary, nine months for aggravated taking without consent, four months for taking without consent and three months each for two counts of theft. The sentences will all run concurrently.

Detective Constable Ben Devonshire said: “This case should serve as a warning that burglary will not be tolerated and offenders face a stretch behind bars.”

The force is prioritising burglary as part of Operation Hunter, which aims to put offenders before the courts while urging residents to take home security seriously.