Peterborough biker admits riding at 160mph

A Peterborough biker has pleaded guilty to riding at the fastest speed ever recorded in Cambridgeshire when he was caught travelling at 160mph.

Simon Anthony (57) of Orchard Mews, Woodston, was riding his BMW RR100 motorbike on the A47 at Thorney on August 14 when officers spotted the speeding bike. The speed limit on the road was 70mph.

On Thursday Anthony appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of speeding.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said 160mph was likely to be the fastest speed ever recorded on the county’s roads.

PC Dave Black from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The motorcyclist was travelling horrendously fast. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to be travelling at such speeds on public roads. Not only was he putting himself at danger, but also the lives of other road users.”

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, told the court: “It was 5.20pm on August 14. There were two PCs on duty on the A47 eastbound near Thorney. They saw a bike doing 160mph for a distance of 377 metres.

“The defendant initially said he was not going that fast, and it must have been the car next to him.

“He was reported for excess speed.

“He then said he thought he was only doing 120mph.”

The court was told he had no previous convictions for driving related offences.