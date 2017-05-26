Peterborough bank holiday boot sale bargain hunters warned over counterfeit goods

With a warm bank holiday weekend ahead, Peterborough Trading Standards advise members of the public to be vigilant against buying counterfeit goods if attending car boot sales.

It follows the seizure earlier this week of a large quantity of counterfeit goods (pictured) from a residential address in Peterborough. Investigations into this case are ongoing.

Peterborough Trading Standards team regularly receive information regarding counterfeit goods sold at car boot sales or via ‘closed or private selling groups’ on Facebook or other social media.

The sale of counterfeit goods will not be tolerated within Peterborough. Some counterfeit goods are unsafe and legitimate traders suffer as a result of counterfeit sales, harming the local economy in the process.

Any information regarding the importation, sale, supply or manufacture of counterfeit goods can be emailed to Peterborough Trading Standards via trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk