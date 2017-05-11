Peterborough and March duo escape immediate jail term after getting caught with over £50,000 worth of drugs

Two men have been handed suspended sentences after they were found in possession of cannabis worth thousands of pounds.

Jack Ross, 19, of Creek Road, March and Harry Ardron, 23, of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough pleaded guilty to drugs offences at Huntingdon Crown Court on Tuesday, May 9.

The court heard how officers were acting on intelligence when they spotted Ross and Ardron leaving a property in Creek Road on June 21 last year with a large bag.

The officers stopped the men and discovered around six kilos of cannabis with a street value of up to £48,000 in their possession.

A search of Ross’ home also led officers to discover 10 plants with a street value of up to £6,900.

Ross pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and producing a Class B drug. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months suspended for two years. He will also undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

Ardron pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug and received a 10 month sentence suspended for two years and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Constable Jon Edwards said: “Illegal drug use will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire. Drug offending is an issue our communities care about and one we will continue to focus on.”