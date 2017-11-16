Peterborough and Cambridgeshire men in court after teenage boy was shot, leaving him with life-changing injuries

Men from Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have appeared in court as part of a 12 strong gang charged with crimes ranging from conspiracy to supply cocaine, causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

The group appeared in Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, November 14, where they all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.



The crimes are reportedly related to an incident on July 10, 2016, when a 17-year-old boy was shot at a travellers site in Braybrooke, Northamptonshire.

The teenager was shot at the Greenfields site leaving him with life-changing injuries.

The group will be tried in court on March 12, 2018, while Nathan Milne will be sentenced on April 3, 2018.



