Pervert jailed for eight years after being convicted of historic sex offences against a teenage girl

A pervert with a string of child sex offences to his name has been jailed again after being convicted of sexual offences against a teenager.

Kenneth Wenn’s latest victim came forward years after the offences were committed, after he was locked up for other offences.

Wenn has now been caged for eight years after being found guilty of the two historic offences against the girl.

He had denied the charges, but was convicted by a jury at Peterborough Crown Court following a trial.

Wenn (39), of Eldern, Peterborough, was 20 years older than the girl when the offences were committed - and had already been sentenced for sex offences in the past.

In 2011 he had been jailed for 13 months for sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl. He was also made subject to a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) banning him from having unsupervised contact with girls aged under 16.

The court also heard he was still subject to the SOPO at the time he committed the offences against the girl.

Michael Proctor, prosecuting, said the victim was still suffering anxiety after the offences.

He said: “In an interview with police, she said she has become more insecure about herself. “She said she went to a petrol station at 10pm, and did not want to stay in the car on her own.

“She does not like walking the dog in the morning or alone at night. She feels insecure about going to the shop.”

Defending, Charles Falk, said the two offences had occurred a week apart, and were not sustained over a lengthy period of time.

Judge Sean Enright jailed him for four years for each of the two offences, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Detective Constable Craig Doyle said: “Wenn has once again show himself to be a dangerous and manipulative character who has targeted a young, vulnerable victim.

“The victim in this case has shown exceptional bravery and I hope that today’s sentence brings some closure for her. She can now begin to move on with her life with the support of her family and friends.”

In 2014 he was jailed for two-and-a-half years when the Peterborough Telegraph helped expose him as a convicted paedophile who ignored a sex order preventing him from being at a gym and dance studio just one day after the ban was imposed.

The SOPO is still in place, and Judge Enright said it would remain in place until a further order.

