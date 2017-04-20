Pensioner injured in “nasty and unprovoked attack” in broad daylight in Peterborough

A pensioner has been left traumatised following an unprovoked attack in broad daylight in Peterborough.

At 1.30pm on Thursday April 13 a man in his 70s was assaulted in Gladstone Street.

The victim was left with minor injuries, but required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30s to early 40s, roughly 5’ 10”, medium build, with black and grey hair and a short beard. He was dressed in grey with a black waistcoat.

Detective Sergeant Dave West said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack, which has left the victim traumatised.

“There were a number of people in the area and we’re appealing to anyone who saw the attack to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, should call police on 101 quoting CF0214560417. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.