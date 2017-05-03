Pensioner appears in court charged over allegations of historical sexual abuse in Cambridgeshire football

An 81-year-old man has appeared in court charged over allegations of historical sexual abuse in football.

Eric Cooper, of The Shade, Soham, Cambridgeshire, spoke only to confirm his personal details and to deny two counts of indecency with a child in a brief appearance at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The former coach is accused of indecency with one boy under the age of 14 on two separate occasions between December 31 1967 and January 1 1970.

The court heard Cooper had been involved with non-league football in Cambridgeshire.

Cooper, who has thinning grey hair and struggled to hear proceedings, was granted unconditional bail.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for a plea hearing on May 31.