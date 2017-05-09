PD Dash sniffs out successful drug operation in St Ives

A passive drug dog has helped officers to conduct a night time economy operation in St Ives.

Police Dog Dash was brought in to help officers search for evidence of the social use of illegal drugs in licensed premises in the town.

This was the third operation of its kind with further initiatives having taken place in St Neots and Huntingdon last month.

Thanks to responses by PD Dash five people were searched during the operation on Saturday, April 29, and one woman was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine. He also found another wrap of cocaine which had been discarded under a large bin.

The woman found in possession of cocaine later received a community resolution.

PC Paul Hawkins said: “We are committed to working in partnership with licensees and partner agencies to take positive action against drug use within licensed premises.

“Use of the passive drug dogs like PD Dash greatly enhances our ability to target and deal with those involved in illegal drug use.”