Paedophile jailed for 13 years after admitting abusing young boys in Peterborough

A paedophile who sexually abused a number of young boys in Peterborough over several years has been caged for 13 years.

Adam Aitken, (29) of Kinnears Walk, Peterborough, stared at the ground as he was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court this morning (Friday).

The public gallery was filled with the family of some of his victims, and he did not look up throughout the sentencing hearing.

As he passed the jail sentence, Judge Sean Enright said: “No sentence I can pass can reflect the outrage of society.”

He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child, rape of a child, one count of sexual assault on a child, and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act at an earlier hearing.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the victims had suffered a great deal as a result of the offending.

She said some described the feeling of always having to look over their shoulder as a result of the offending.

She said others found it difficult to form their own relationships as a result of the offending.

The court was told initially Aitken refused to accept his offending when he was arrested.

Miss Matthews said: “He told police he had been abused as a youngster and would never dream of putting others through what he went through.

“He said the allegations were untrue.

“He then refused to leave his cell, and then when he was being interviewed, turned his chair round so his back was to them.

“He never accepted responsibility.”

Miss Matthews told the court Aitken had a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for robbery, assault and dishonesty offences. However he had never been convicted of sex offences before.

Defending, Stephen Spence told the court Aitken had been ‘relieved’ he had been caught.

He said: “He knows he will receive a lengthy custodial sentence, and that is something that fills him with fear and trepidation. He will be a vulnerable prisoner.

“He says he is glad he was caught. He felt his behaviour was out of control.

“He looks forward to taking advantage of the programmes on offer in prison.

“He has had problems with alcohol and drugs in the past. He says there are many organisations which offer support and help to deal with addictions like these, and they are easy to find. But for someone with a problem such as his (liking young boys) there is no opportunity for support. Help does not exist in the same way.

“He says now he is in the position he is, he will be able to receive treatment.

“His guilty pleas, and remorse, are his best mitigation. It is easier for people in his position to stand and deny the offences than it is to accept them. If you are convicted it is easy to say there is a miscarriage of justice.”

Judge Enright said the offences had caused ongoing damage to a number of young people and their families.

Along with the 13 year sentence, a sexual harm prevention order was put in place until further order. Restraining orders banning him from contacting his victims were also put in place by Judge Enright.

Senior Investigating Officer from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Department, Detective Chief Inspector Jon McAdam, said: “The victims have shown great bravery in coming forward to support the investigation, without whom we could not have achieved this outcome and prevented Aitken from harming them further or preying on other victims.

“It is hoped that today’s outcome will go some way to helping them cope and recover from what has been a horrendous ordeal for anyone to be subjected to.

“This case has been complex in its nature to investigate and is an example of the commitment of Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Peterborough City Council safeguarding the most vulnerable. Social workers worked closely with police to prepare and talk to the children involved and enable them to tell us what they had experienced.

“We take all reports of abuse seriously and have a dedicated team of experienced officers to respond. We would actively encourage anyone affected to contact us.”

DCI McAdam added: “Given the level of offending shown by Aitken, it is anticipated there could be other victims. We believe he had links to the Bedfordshire, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Surrey, West Yorkshire and Scotland areas.

“We have specially trained officers available to anyone who would like to discuss their individual case. Please call the Operation Dunholt team at Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101.”

To make a report of child abuse, please call 101, or 999 in an emergency. Additional support can be found via the NSPCC, ChildLine, Kidscape, Survivors UK and NAPAC.