Officer to reduce crashes

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite is funding a new police casualty reduction officer to help reduce the number of collisions on Cambridgeshire’s roads.

The officer will work in partnership with other agencies and the public to help reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured as a result of collisions.

Mr Ablewhite said: “Every death and life changing injury which happens as a result of a road collision on a Cambridgeshire road is one too many.

“This new role provides an important resource to help educate people about keeping safe on our roads.”

The officer will lead the educational element of campaigns such as ‘Drink Drive’ and ‘Think!’ on behalf of Cambridgeshire police.

Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “This role will form an important part of that work to change driver behaviour and save lives.”

The funding is for £150,000 over three years with a salary of £38,000.