Offensive graffiti featuring Stars of David found on private property in Peterborough

Graffiti of Stars of David - the Jewish symbol - has been spotted on private property in Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

The graffiti was highlighted by a reader to the Peterborough Telegraph who claimed some of the Polish words relate to Jews and the police.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “We are currently trying to make contact with the owner of the property to work with them to ensure the wall is cleaned as soon as possible. As the graffiti is on private property it is the responsibility of the owner to pay for this work.

“We urge people to report people they see committing criminal damage such as graffiti by calling police on 101 or the council on 01733 747474, making a note of as many details as possible including the location and a description of those involved.

“People can also report graffiti on public property for clearance by using the My Peterborough App.”