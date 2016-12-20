No further action to be taken against man arrested by Rikki Neave murder detectives

A Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave in the city in 1994, will face no further action from the police.

James Watson, 35, was arrested on April 19 this year and was due to answer bail today, Tuesday December 20.

However, police have today said no further action will be taken against him.

A police spokesman said: “CPS are currently working with Police to review all material gathered from both investigations and therefore the 35-year-old man will not be asked to return on bail as previously planned for the 20th December.”

Rikki Neave was six-years-old when he was murdered in Peterborough in November, 1994. He was last seen leaving for school at around 9am on the morning of November 28th.

Rikki’s body was found in a wooded area of Eye Road, close to Willoughby Court at 12:05pm the following day - five minutes’ walk from his house in the Welland Estate.

A post mortem examination concluded that Rikki had died as a result of a compression of the neck – strangulation.

In June last year (2015), officers from the three-force Major Crime Unit relaunched the investigation into Rikki’s murder with a team of dedicated officers and specialists assigned.

Over the past 18 months officers have been methodically building a timeline of Rikki’s last movements and made a national appeal for help via the BBC’s Crimewatch programme.

Anyone with information about Rikki’s death should contact police on 01480 425882 or email operation.mansell@cambs.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.