No further action against man arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Peterborough has been released with no further action to be taken against him.

The 63-year-old was arrested following the discovery of the woman in Taverners Road on August 7.

He was then given bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station today (October 11).

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the death was now not being treated as suspicious, and the file had been passed to the coroner.