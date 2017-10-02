No charges over city centre gang knife fight

No charges are being brought after a knife fight between two gangs left a trail of blood through the city centre.

Six people were arrested following the knife fight, which started in the Rivergate area of the city at about 3pm on Tuesday, January 17.

The city was packed with shoppers when the incident broke out, with crime scenes identified in Bridge Street, Cowgate, and Wentworth Street.

A number of police cordons were set up, and blood stains were seen on the streets in several locations. Police said a number of bladed weapons were used in the incident, and eyewitnesses told The Peterborough Telegraph a machete type weapon was recovered from a bin in Bridge Street.

Three people were seriously injured in the incident.

Detectives scoured city centre CCTV to try and piece together the events of the afternoon, and called on shoppers who may have seen or heard what had happened to come forward. However, despite the six arrests - which included young men from Wolverhampton and Peterborough - a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided no further action was to be taken due to insufficient evidence.”

No one from the CPS was available for comment about the lack of action taken.