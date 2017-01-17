New TV documentary hears from parents of notorious Peterborough serial killer Joanne Dennehy for the very first time

A new documentary on Peterborough serial killer Joanne Dennehy will for the very first time see her mother and father interviewed on camera.

With exclusive, first time access to the couple the documentary makers hear from the murderer’s parents and how the crimes of their daughter have shattered the family.

Peterborough’s Joanne Dennehy is the first woman in the UK to be handed a whole life tariff by a Judge. The judge ordered that she should die behind bars for the brutal murders of three innocent men.

Mother Kathleen reveals in a dramatic new documentary on her daughter: “The girl that killed those people is not my daughter. My daughter’s that nice 16-year-old that never came home.”

Dennehy shocked the nation after going on a 10-day killing spree in March 2013, when she stabbed and killed Kevin Lee, 48, John Chapman, 56, and Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31.

She later went on to stab two more men, who were randomly selected, and left them fighting for their lives.

Dennehy showed no remorse for the killings. Her reason – “to see if I was as cold as I thought I was. Then it got moreish and I got a taste for it”.

The new series of ‘Crimes That Shook Britain’ will be shown on Sky’s Crime and Investigation Channel (SKY: 553 - Virgin Media: 275 - BT: 328 TalkTalk: 328)

In the episode the documentary makers delve into the mind of such the cold hearted killer and look at what drove her to become one of Britain’s most notorious female criminals. There are also interviews with the officers who handled the case and an acquaintance of Dennehy’s who she bragged to.

The new series of ‘Crimes That Shook Britain’ airs on Sunday January 22 at 9pm and the episode featuring Joanne Dennehy is episode three.