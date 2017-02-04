New top officer for police force

A new chief constable has arrived at Lincolnshire police.

Bill Skelly started in the top job at the force yesterday (Wednesday). He moved from Devon and Cornwall Police where he was Deputy Chief Constable since December 2013.

He said: “I know that taking over from Neil Rhodes I have become the custodian of a force that has a huge heritage that people are immensely proud of and with a real commitment from the staff to deliver the best possible service that we can to everyone, particularly the vulnerable.”