New Peterborough MP calls in police over racist voicemail messages

The new MP for Peterborough has revealed how she has been racially abused since her election victory last month.

In her first major interview with the Peterborough Telegraph, Fiona Onasanya, the city’s first black, female MP, said police would be speaking to an individual who had left her racist voicemails.

The Labour MP’s phone number was available on the internet during the election campaign as she was a county councillor in Cambridgeshire.

Ms Onasanya told the PT she refused to be offended by the remarks she had received.

She said: “I’ve actually had racist remarks made to me since becoming an MP with voicemails left.

“I reported it to the police because I think the person needs to be aware it’s not acceptable.”

The Met Police was contacted for comment, but a spokesperson said: “We need a date, time-frame, location to action any media query.”

During the wide-ranging interview, Ms Onasanya also spoke about her devout faith, her upbringing in Cambridge and her desire to become the country’s first black, female Prime Minister.

