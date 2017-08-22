New CCTV images released of men in connection with assault of five teenage boys in Yaxley

Police have released new CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault of five boys in Yaxley on Monday, July 24.

The teenagers were assaulted in Landsdowne Road between 10pm and 10.15pm.

CCTV images released by police

One of the boys, a 14-year-old, was assaulted in the alleyway by a number of the gang of 30. He suffered “nasty” injuries to his face and legs.

The assault occurred at about 10.15pm when the group of teenagers were in the Middletons Road recreation ground when they were approached by a group of about 30 men who became aggressive towards them.

The boys were told to ‘get off’ the recreation ground and left in the direction of Broadway. The men then dispersed into several groups.

A car, the make and model of which is unknown, has then followed the boys along the road, at which point the teenagers have run back to the recreation ground and tried to flee via the alleyway that leads from the field down to Landsdowne Road, down the side of Yaxley Library.

A CCTV image released by police

Police returned to the area the following night to conduct patrols and trace witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0451320817 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A CCTV image released by police

A CCTV image released by police

A CCTV image released by police

A CCTV image released by police

A CCTV image released by police

A CCTV image released by police

A CCTV image released by police