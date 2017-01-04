Netherton residents told to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles or activity after spate of incidents yesterday

Police are warning residents in Netherton to be on the look out for suspicious people, vehicles or activity following three incidents last night, Tuesday January 3.

The first was a incident of criminal damage at around 5pm at Walcot Walk.

The second was a dwelling burglary at Bradwell Road which alkso took place at around 5pm.

The third incident relates again to a dwelling burglary at Bickleigh Walk at around the same time.

Police are looking for any information regarding suspicious people, vehicles or activity in this area yesterday.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any suspicious activity in your area please contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 and give information anonymously.

A police spokesman added: “Also just a reminder to check your home security and to make sure doors, windows and rear gateways are locked when you are away from the property.

“Can we suggest you remove any large garden ornaments or large rockery stones away from windows and doors, as these are being used to throw at glass in an attempt to gain entry.”