Naked man arrested in Peterborough street after punching through car windows with bare hands

A man was arrested in a Peterborough street after strolling along the road wearing nothing other than a pair of shoes, punching through car windows with his bare hands.
Police were called at 9.10pm on Thursday, June 8, to reports of criminal damage in Russell Street, Peterborough.
A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.
A video of the incident, which the Peterborough Telegraph is unable to publish at this time due to the police investigation, shows a man walking along the street fully naked punching a number of car windows with his bare hands.
Damage was caused to a silver Nissan Micra and a red Audi as well as a Mercedes parked in the street.
The video shows residents restraining the man until the police arrive to prevent further damage.
The 33-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
