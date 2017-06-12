Naked man arrested in Peterborough street after punching through car windows with bare hands

A man was arrested in a Peterborough street after strolling along the road wearing nothing other than a pair of shoes, punching through car windows with his bare hands.

Police were called at 9.10pm on Thursday, June 8, to reports of criminal damage in Russell Street, Peterborough.

Some of the damage caused to cars in Russel Street on Thursday night. Photo: Mohammed Shahid DUVFMCB4gO1Cd9RPph2Y

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

A video of the incident, which the Peterborough Telegraph is unable to publish at this time due to the police investigation, shows a man walking along the street fully naked punching a number of car windows with his bare hands.

Damage was caused to a silver Nissan Micra and a red Audi as well as a Mercedes parked in the street.

The video shows residents restraining the man until the police arrive to prevent further damage.

The 33-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.