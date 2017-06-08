Muslim Council of Peterborough urges residents to remain calm after woman is victim of hate crime

The Muslim Council of Peterborough has urged residents remain calm and work with the police after a woman was the victim of a hate crime last night.

The woman was pushed to the ground and her hijab ripped off and thrown at her in an assault that Peterborough police are treating as a hate crime.

The assault took place at 10.15pm last night, Wednesday June 7, in James Avenue, Fengate, Peterborough.

In a statement this afternoon, Thursday, The Muslim Council of Peterborough said: “The Muslim Council of Peterborough is aware of separate incidents being circulated on Social media describing attacks on Muslim females wearing the Hijab and some reported members of the Muslim community, being subject to incidents throughout Peterborough.

“We would like to urge calm at this time and advise that all incidents are reported to the Police in the first instance.”

The woman had just got out of her car and crossed the road with her three-year-old daughter when she was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground.

She had her hijab pulled off and thrown towards her. No words were exchanged in the assault, but police have confirmed they are treating it as a racially or religiously aggravated hate crime.

The male offender is described as white, tall, of medium build and wearing a black hooded top with the head pulled up.

A police spokesman said the victim was shaken by the attack but otherwise uninjured.