Muslim Council of Peterborough ‘extremely saddened’ by latest London terror attack

The Muslim Council of Peterborough has condemned the terrorist attack in Finsbury Park, London last night.

One person died and 10 others were injured when a van drove into pedestrians outside a Mosque.

One man has been arrested.

A spokesman for the Peterborough organisation said: “The Muslim Council of Peterborough is extremely saddened at the mindless attack on Muslim worshippers outside a Mosque in Finsbury park in London, in the early hours of Monday morning.

“It is understood,that the suspect is under arrest and this is being investigated as a Terrorist incident.

“Whilst we urge the Muslim community to remain calm in the midst of the many sad incidents that have taken place, over the course of the last few weeks, we would also like to remind Muslims throughout the community, of all the work that is being carried out by the various Faith organisations, to promote integration and a better understanding of our Faith, as well as the hard work being undertaken, to prevent and mitigate Islamophobia within the United Kingdom.

“According to eye witnesses, the response of the emergency services at the scene, was put into question. However, this is a matter being investigated by the police at this time and we do not wish to speculate on the events that took place without evidence.

“We are as ever, grateful and praise the tireless bravery shown by the emergency services during the various Terror attacks that have taken place over the last few months and request the community to remember the virtues of peace, forgiveness and tolerance in the month of Ramadhan.”