MURDER UPDATE: Anonymous tip led Peterborough police to change investigation’s focus after body found

Police have revealed that an anonymous tip off from a member of the public led them to launch a murder investigation after a man’s death was originally classified as non-suspicious.

Peterborough residents raised the alarm at around 10.45am on Sunday, April 30, after a man was found unconscious in a park close to Queen’s Walk.

Fletton Rec - Queens Walk, Queens Walk, Peterborough 03/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

Ambulance crews attended the scene but there was nothing that could be done to save the 53-year-old man’s life.

Police, who say they believe they know the identity of the man, but are struggling to trace his next of kin, originally treated the death as non-suspicious.

However, a piece of information given by an anonymous member of the public led officers to launch a murder inquiry and last night, Tuesday May 2, police swooped to arrest a 34-year-old woman from Peterborough on suspicion of murder.

She remains in custody being questioned today.

Police in Queens Walk Peterborough this morning. Photo: Poppy Grua

The victim is understood to be from Peterborough, but of no fixed abode at the time of his death.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.53am on April 30 to Fletton recreation ground to a report of a patient unconscious and not breathing.

“An ambulance crew attended. Sadly there was nothing that could be done for the patient who died at the scene.”

An eyewitness told the Peterborough Telegraph: “There was a high police presence at Oundle Road park. I went to meet my sister off the number 1 bus and our end was taped off at the start of the footpath.

“The other end was taped off from the play park gate. Nobody was allowed in. We had to detour down Queens Walk. My sister said at the other end was an ambulance and a white tarpaulin.

“There were several different vehicles along Queen’s Walk including scientific support vans.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning or who saw anything suspicious. In particular they would like to hear from anyone who saw a person on a mobility scooter, or who had one moved or stolen on the night.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Major Crime Unit quoting Op Fernhill. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.