MURDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Post-mortem inconclusive after man’s body found in Peterborough - woman still in custody

A post-mortem examination carried out of a man who was found dead near a play park in Peterborough has failed to establish his cause of death.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported on Sunday, April 30, that a man’s body was found on the Fletton Recreation Ground at about 10.45am.

Fletton Rec - Queens Walk, Queens Walk, Peterborough 03/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

His death was initially treated as non-suspicious, but following an anonymous tip off from a member of the public a woman was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of his murder.

A post-mortem investigation was carried out yesterday afternoon, Wednesday May 3, but was inconclusive.

Detectives are now awaiting the results of a toxicology report and the woman remains in custody.

Attempts are being made to trace the man’s next of kin. He is believed to be from the Peterborough area of no fixed abode.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning or who saw anything suspicious. In particular they would like to hear from anyone who saw a person on a mobility scooter, or who had one moved or stolen on the night.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Major Crime Unit quoting Op Fernhill. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.