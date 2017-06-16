Mum had hijab pulled off in street attack

A mum who was assaulted in the street because she was wearing a hijab has spoken of her fear of going out alone into Peterborough.

Zoya Latif (28) was just a few yards from her home in James Avenue, Fengate when she was attacked at about 10.15pm on Wednesday, June 7.

Zoya said she had been to see family to mark Ramadan, and was taking her three-year-old daughter home when the attack happened.

She said: “I saw a man on a hoodie on the road, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“My daughter pointed at a cat, and we were looking at it. Then I felt a push, and I fell on my face. I grabbed my daughter really tight as I didn’t know what was happening. Then the man pulled my hijab off and threw it at me.”

Fortunately neither Zoya or her daughter were seriously hurt in the assault.

Zoya said: “I can only think I was attacked because I was wearing a hijab. It is the only thing I can think of.

“I was very shocked and very scared. I have lived in Peterborough for 15 years, and nothing like this has happened before.

“I can’t believe it has happened. I won’t stop wearing the hijab, but I am very nervous about going out alone.”

Cambridgeshire police said they are treating it as a racially or religiously aggravated hate crime. The male offender is described as white, tall, of medium build and wearing a black hooded top with the hood pulled up. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.