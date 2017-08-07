Multiple reports of vehicles and fences damaged in Whittlesey

Police received multiple reports of vehicles and fences being damaged in Whittlesey on Friday evening (August 4).

The reported damage was said to have been in the Feldale Place area of Whittlesey, including Crescent Road.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to thank those who have been in touch to make reports and ask that anyone who has been a victim of these incidents to get in touch by calling 101 if you haven’t done so already.

“Officers are continuing their investigation in order to bring those responsible to justice.”