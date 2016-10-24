MP’s Cathedral finance question

An emergency loan was paid to Peterborough Cathedral to help with its continuing cash flow crisis.

The Church Commissioners, which manages the assets of the Church of England, gave an undisclosed loan and said it was helping the Cathedral Chapter “evaluate options for staff restructuring and its property sale programme.”

The revelations emerged from a written Parliamentary question by MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson. It follows a story first revealed in the Peterborough Telegraph in July that the cathedral had issues in paying bills and staff wages.

The cathedral has also seen the recent retirement of Dean of Peterborough, The Very Revd Charles Taylor, who took his final service earlier this month. Mr Jackson said: “It’s very sad to see the departure of Charles Taylor as Dean.

“I think he did an exceptional job but it’s clear the cathedral is in severe financial difficulties.

“I’m going to do my best to make sure the Church Commissioners assist the community at the cathedral to get through these financial troubles.”