MP holds Myanmar meeting

Residents raised concerns about ongoing issues in Myanmar at a public meeting.
The meeting was called by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara and Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya to discuss issues facing the Rohingya community. Mr Vara said the meeting enabled residents to hear what Britain is doing to help. He said: “As well as providing humanitarian aid and assistance, especially food and medicine, Britain is very vocal internationally in trying to encourage a peaceful solution.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.