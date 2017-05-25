Motorist who killed 21-year-old sent back to prison after being caught driving disqualified

A motorist who killed a man has been sent back to prison to complete his sentence after being caught driving while disqualified.

Jack Mulcahy, 26, of Capulet Court, Huntingdon, was jailed for four years and three months in May 2015 after being convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

He killed his 21-year-old victim by driving his car into him following an argument between two groups in Cambridgeshire in November 2014.

Mulcahy, who also received a five-year driving ban and ordered to sit an extended retest, was released after serving half his prison sentence.

On Monday, May 22, Mulcahy was stopped by police driving his girlfriend’s car and was arrested for driving whilst disqualified. He was remanded into custody and placed before the next available court.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 23, and was sentenced to 18 weeks. Mulcahy’s license was also revoked.

PC James Thorne said: “In 2014 Mulcahy caused the death of Alex Jeffrey, who was out enjoying himself, by running him over. He was disqualified following a trial and to discover that he has been driving is completely unacceptable. I am delighted to see that he will serve the remainder of his sentence in prison where he will no longer pose a danger to the public.”