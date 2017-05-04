Mother pays emotional tribute to teenage son killed by Stibbington dangerous driver who was speeding and on mobile phone

The mother of a teenage boy killed on the A1 by a driver who was speeding and using his mobile phone, has paid an heartfelt tribute to “an exceptionally kind and considerate young man.”

Calum Warrilow (aka Dowers), 17, from Leicestershire, was riding his scooter on the A1 near Grantham on September 13, 2016, when he was hit by a Mercedes Benz driven by Kenneth Wallace, 53, from Stibbington, who has been handed a four-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Callum, left, with sisters Lili-Maye (middle) and sister Kia

In a statement released today, Thursday May 4, Calum’s mother Kerry Dowers said: “I knew something wasn’t right that night. Calum was normally home with us by 11.30pm but even before this I felt something wasn’t right.

“Around 1am we had a knock at the door and my heart just sank - I’ve felt lost and empty ever since and it hasn’t got any easier for us.

“My son Calum was an exceptionally kind and considerate young man and I was incredibly proud of him. He was the type of person that would always look out for others and he decided that he would put this to use by pursuing a career in the RAF as a medic.

“He was too young to enlist for this, but it was his aspiration and he was studying hard to make this a reality alongside working at a garden centre.

The scooter and the tiny part of plastic used to tie the incident to Wallace

“He kept himself fit and active with kickboxing that he went to with his stepfather Dave and had a real passion for music too. Drake was his favourite artist and he’d always be listening to him in his room.

“He also brought a great sense of humour to our family and I know he loved us all as much as we loved him.

“His stepfather, his sister Kia, half brother’s Sean and Danny and his half sister Lili-Maye and I miss him dearly and there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t think about Calum.

“My son also adored his girlfriend Chloe who he spent a lot of his free time with and he had very close friends in another Chloe and Conner.

Wallace's car caught on the speed camera

“This still doesn’t feel like it is really happening to us, but we do want to see justice for Calum who shouldn’t have been taken away from us.

“Calum you were the best son I could have hoped for, truly missed by all and we will always love you.”