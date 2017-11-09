Missing woman has Peterborough links

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman with Peterborough links.

Lorraine Wardle (57), has been missing from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire since 1 November.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “Lorraine is from Boston, and has links to the Peterborough area. We are growing increasingly concerned for her.”

If anyone has seen Lorraine, can they please call Lincolnshire police on 101 and quote incident 348 of 5 November to our call-taker.