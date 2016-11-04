Missing man and new dad thought to be somewhere in Peterborough

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing man who his family believe is in Peterborough.

Imran went missing from Bournemouth on Friday October 28, 2016. It is believed that he is now in Peterborough.

Have you seen Imran in Peterborough?

Imran had a new baby boy that was born a month before he disappeared and he seemed to be the happiest and proudest father. There are no known problems at home and he had recently started a new job and moved into a new flat with his family.

Imran suffers from Bipolar and had recently been in hospital.

Before going he quit his job, got his affairs in order told the police he was safe and well then text his partner to say he was not coming home before cancelling his phone.

His partner said: “He is a very loved man and his family are desperate for him to know that they are worried and that they miss him more then anything.

“Please get in touch Immy, whenever you feel able, there will never be a cut of time. The door is always open. I will look after the little ones until you get back. I love you”

“Please keep your eyes out for him and if you see him pass on the above message.”