Men who threatened young Peterborough family at gunpoint to be deported after jail sentences totalling 28 years

Three men who threatened to kill a family with young children with a gun, taser and pepper spray in Peterborough have been jailed for a combined 28 years.

Erikas Idzelis, 28 and Aidias Levan, 26, both of no fixed abode and Faustas Mackevicius, 21, of Whittlesey Road, Stanground were jailed at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (November 4) following a two week trial.

Armed with a wheel brace, taser, hand gun and pepper spray, the court heard how the trio smashed the front window of a property in Princes Street, Peterborough on the morning of May 1.

They discharged a taser through the window and sprayed pepper which effected the occupants including four children aged between three and 12.

They made threats to kill the occupants but left when they heard that the police had been called.

As they left the property they made further verbal threats towards three members of the public walking along Lincoln Road and discharged the taser towards them.

They were all arrested later that day and charged with attempted aggravated burglary, affray and weapons offences.

Mackevicious and Idzelis were sentenced to nine years imprisonment and Levan received 10 years.

Detective Constable Adam Blake said: “The sentences these men have received reflect the seriousness of their actions. They are dangerous individuals who attended a family home, frightening all of the occupants, in particular the young children present.

“Violence and burglary won’t be tolerated in the county and is taken extremely seriously by the police and the courts. We hope the victims can now move on with their lives.”

The men will be deported back to Lithuania upon their release.