Men released on bail after arrests over violent incident at Peterborough home

Two men arrested in connection with a violent incident at a Peterborough home have been released on bail by police.

Police were called at 1.30am yesterday morning, (Thursday), to reports of violence at a property in Lilac Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

Officers attended the scene and four men were arrested.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on June 27, 2017.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and was released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on June 27, 2017.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released with no future action.

The fourth man remains in hospital, with injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

Yesterday, a resident living near-by, who asked not to be identified said; “We were woken up at about 2am with the whole street full of police cars. There were a number of people spread-eagled on the floor being arrested.”

Scenes of crime officers were seen at the address in Lilac Road for much of yesterday, and there was a large cordon in place.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0303010617. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.