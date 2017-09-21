Search

Men charged over Peterborough city centre violence

Police at Rivergate
Two men have been charged following reports of violence in Peterborough city centre.

Officers were called to Long Causeway in the city at 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday) after reports of a group of men fighting.

A short time later two men were arrested near the footbridge over the River Nene in Rivergate.

A 22-year-old man from Peterborough had been charged with affray and bailed to attend Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 20.

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough has been charged with affray and threatening a person with a weapon in a public place. He will also appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 20.

Yesterday a Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said a third man had been arrested in connection with the offence - although a police spokesman said there were no details available on what action - if any - had been taken against him today.