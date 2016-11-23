Men arrested in police operation to tackle Cambridgeshire metal thefts

A joint policing operation to combat lead thefts in Cambridgeshire and surrounding areas has resulted in five arrests in London.

There have been more than 25 lead thefts in the county since April, with the cost of the damage and loss estimated at more than £750,000.

Yesterday (November 22) officers from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Thames Valley and the Metropolitan Police conducted an operation in London. Six warrants were executed and five arrests were made.

Five men, all in their 30s from London, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal from churches. They have been released on bail to return to Wood Green police station on February 28 2017.