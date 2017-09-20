Men arrested following violence in Peterborough city centre

Two men have been arrested after reports a group of men were fighting in Peterborough city centre.

Officers were called to Long Causeway in the city centre at 1.15pm following reports of violence.

A number of police cars were seen in the city centre, and a police spokesman said two men had been arrested in connection with the incident in the Rivergate area of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101.