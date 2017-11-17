Men appear in court charged with conspiracy to kidnap in Peterborough

Two men have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to kidnap in Peterborough.

Varldo Araujo (26) of Osier Avenue and Jonathan Lukeba (22) of Delves Way, both in Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, November 17).

Scenes of crime officers working at an address in Orton Goldhay in Peterborough after reports of a kidnapping , Orton Goldhay, Peterborough Friday 17 November 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Their charges relate to a kidnapping offence said to have taken place in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, between Monday, November 13 and Thursday, November 16.

The charges follow a raid by armed police at a property in Lethbridge Road, Paston, Peterborough, on Wednesday, November 15.

The men spoke during the hearing to confirm their names and say they were British nationals.

They were both remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, December 15.

A third man remains in custody in relation to the incident.

A woman arrested during the raid in Lethbridge Road has been released without charge.