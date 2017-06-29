Memorial benches dedicated to Stamford teenager destroyed by “mindless vandalism”

Four memorial benches dedicated to a Stamford teenager who lost her life last year have been destroyed in an act of “senseless, destructive vandalism.”

The benches were recently installed in the Meadows in Stamford in memory of a 19-year-old called Libby who died shortly before Christmas last year.

Each bench had an uplifting message carved on it honouring Libby’s memory, but Stamford Town Council confirmed that senseless vandals had destroyed the benches earlier this week.

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg said: “Shortly before Christmas last year a loving Stamford family lost their 19 year-old daughter Libby in tragic circumstances – surely every parents’ worst nightmare.

“To commemorate their ever popular daughter’s life, Libby’s parents gifted the people of Stamford four beautiful hardwood benches which Stamford Town Council recently installed along Vence Walk on the Meadows. Each bench included an uplifting message carved upon it honouring Libby’s memory.

“Sickeningly however, a person or persons yet to be identified and apprehended decided to inflict senseless, destructive vandalism of one of the seats earlier this week.

One of Libby's memorial benches

“To Libby’s parents and all right minded people it is deeply upsetting and unsettling that such acts of wanton vandalism occur in Stamford, especially as the family approach the anniversary of Libby’s birthday this coming weekend.

“Stamford, unfortunately like so many other towns, continues to be subject to such mindless, destructive acts which cannot be tolerated and must be dealt with firmly to the full extent of the law.

“Stamford Town Council appeals to anyone who witnessed this mindless act of vandalism, or knows of anyone involved which could lead to the identification and prosecution of the perpetrator or perpetrators, to contact the police immediately. Thank you.”

The family has indicated that it does not wish for Libby’s surname to be released.