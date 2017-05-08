Mayor’s shock at needles found in city cemetery

The Mayor of Peterborough has spoken of his shock after seeing scores of needles and other drug paraphernalia as he visited a cemetery for a war memorial service.

Cllr David Sanders attended the annual ANZAC Day service at Broadway Cemetery last week,

He went to pay his respects to soldiers from the other side of the world– but left shocked at the state of the cemetery.

He said: “It is a sacred place, where people go to remember their families.

“I knew there was a problem, but I did not know the scale of the issue.

“It is dangerous for families who visit, and the workers who have to clear it up. There needs to be work to make sure it is safe for visitors.”

A SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service spokeswoman said: “Broadway Cemetery is regularly monitored by the Prevention and Enforcement Service. Keeping people safe is our top priority and we are working with Amey to ensure the area is clean and free of drugs paraphernalia.

“We would advise any member of the public not to touch any needles or drugs materials if found and to immediately report it to us via the MyPeterborough smartphone app or call 01733 747474.”