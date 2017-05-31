March paedophile ‘needs treatment in prison to tackle twisted fantasy’

A charity has said a paedophile from March ‘needs treatment in prison’ after he was jailed for 15 years for a number of offences against children.

Garry Crane, of Hunters Chase, March, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court this afternoon (Wednesday).

He had been convicted of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of attempted rape of a child under 13, and three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

Following the sentence, a spokesman for child protection charity The NSPCC said: “A sexual predator like Crane needs more than just locking up – he needs treatment in prison to tackle the twisted fantasy he harbours about young children and to lessen any risk he poses on release.

“Child abuse ruins lives and it must be rooted out of our society. The victim in this case was incredibly brave in speaking out and we hope she gets all the appropriate support she needs to recover from this horrendous ordeal.”