Manhunt launched in Peterborough after threats to kill woman are made

A manhunt has been launched by police in Peterborough who want to locate a man wanted in connection with making threats to kill a woman.

Callum Bermingham, 28, is wanted for breaking the conditions of a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim as well as making threats to kill.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.