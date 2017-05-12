Manhunt following serious assault in Peterborough

A manhunt is underway following a serious assault in Lincoln Road, Peterborough this morning (May 12).

Police were called to the junction of Lincoln Road and Dogsthorpe Road at 10.30am following reports of the assault.

The victim has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A number of police cars and officers were called to try and trace the offender - but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.