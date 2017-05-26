Man who was nearly four times over drink drive limit when he mowed down pedestrian is jailed

A drink driver who caused a collision in which a man died has been jailed for more than six years.

On March 21 Michael Johnson, 51, was driving a Rover 75 when he collided with a pedestrian in Kirkgate Street. Sadly the pedestrian, Arturas Matuzevicius, 49, of Lilac Close in Wisbech, died at the scene.

Johnson, of Waterlees Road in Wisbech, provided a positive breath test at the roadside and was arrested. A second test at a police station showed he was nearly four times over the drink drive limit.

Yesterday, Thursday May 25, at Huntingdon Crown Court Johnson pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed.

He was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and disqualified from driving for 13 years and three months

PC Peter Bimson said: “Johnson decided to make that journey knowing he was unlicensed and in excess of the drink drive limited. He showed a complete lack of regard for his safety and that of other innocent people. Tragically that decision led to the death of Mr Matuzevicius.

“This case demonstrates the devastating impact of drink driving. You are significantly more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision if you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol.”