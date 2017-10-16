Man who killed Stilton and Huntingdon men on A14 jailed

A man who killed men from Stilton and Huntingdon after his lorry ploughed into their vehicle has been jailed.

Stephen Widdowson (51) of Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear, was sentenced to 16 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (October 13) after previously pleading guilty to two charges of causing death by careless driving.

The court heard how Widdowson was driving a fully laden car transporter along the westbound carriageway of the A14 near Swavesey on April 20 last year when he collided into a white Ford Transit at speed.

The driver of the van, 31-year-old Jason Louis from Stilton, and passenger Daniel Marshall (37) from Hartford, Huntingdon, both died at the scene.

PC Andy Ralph from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire investigation unit said: “This collision was completely avoidable had Widdowson paid proper attention to the road ahead.

“His actions on the day of the collision and the length of time it has taken for him to admit his responsibilities have caused great distress to the families of those who died and everyone involved.”

Widdowson was given 16 months for each count of causing death by dangerous driving. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

Jason’s family have said: “Jason was a very much loved son, brother and husband who was a brilliant dad to his nine-year-old son.

“He had a huge circle of friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts go out to Daniel’s family – we know both of them will be sorely missed.”

Daniel’s family have said: “Daniel was a greatly loved son, brother, grandson and uncle who had many close friends. We are distraught by this sudden loss, he will be terribly missed by all who knew him.

“We are very grateful for all the support we are receiving but would ask that we are now left to grieve for our tragic loss.”

